Michelle A. (Linn) Weber (1961 - 2019)

CARROLLTON — Michelle A. Weber, 58, of Carrollton died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.





Born in Jacksonville on Jan. 3, 1961, she was the daughter of Robert and Denise (Carmody) Linn of Carrollton.



She married Richard Weber on Sept. 10, 1983, and he survives. Also surviving are her children and grandchildren, Melia (husband, Chase) Sibley of Carrollton and their children, Kyla, Alana and August; Caleb Weber of Carrollton; Mallory (husband, A.J.) Cunningham of Carrollton and their children, Melanie, Adley and one boy on the way; her siblings, Lissa Lamb of Greenfield, Nancy and Bill Hopkins of St. Peters, Missouri, Janine and Doug Hartwick of Carrollton, Terri and Kenny Ross of Auburn, Jeff and Laura Linn of Hamel, and Jason and Sara Linn of Auburn; many nephews and nieces; her mother-in-law, Ann Weber of Carrollton; brothers–in-law and sisters-in-law, Mike and Becky Weber of Peoria, Kathy and Darrin Grizzle of Carrollton, Jim and Tammy Weber of Carrollton, and Diane and Grant Hendricks of Carrollton; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Wayne Weber; a brother-in-law, Kenny Lamb; and a great-nephew, Nolinn Albrecht.



Michelle worked at St. John's Church/School as a custodian for many years and prior to that for Bob Lamb Inc. in Greenfield. She was a member of St. John's Church. She loved fishing, puzzles, playing cards and spoiling her dog, Gus.



