Mildred A. Strawn of Jacksonville passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Jan. 19, 1924, at the home of her parents, Gilman W. Squires and Ada (Bruening) Squires of Arenzville.

Mildred attended Lakeview and Hickory Grove elementary (one-room) schools and Chapin High School for two years before transferring to Meredosia High School, from which she graduated in 1941. At the direction of her father, her education continued at Hardin-Brown Business College in Jacksonville, where in 1942 she received a certificate in secretarial studies. She immediately gained employment as an administrative secretary, first at MacMurray College and later at the Illinois School for the Deaf. She remarked that the demanding dictation and transcription skills taught at business college were key to this employment.

Then, in 1946, she was introduced to her future husband by her younger sister at a function in Jacksonville. Mildred married George Marcus Strawn on Aug. 17, 1947, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville and moved to the family farm northeast of Jacksonville, where she assumed housekeeping and later parenting duties. Surprising everyone, even herself, Mildred embarked in the 1990s on her first desired career of becoming a nurse. She enrolled in a continuing education program at Passavant Hospital, where she completed the requirements and earned a certified nursing assistant certificate. Within the week Mildred gained part-time employment as an aide at Barton Stone Nursing Home facility. She was extremely proud of this achievement, as she was the most mature member of her class at 65 years old.

She was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville and a current 60-plus-year member of Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. Mildred was not always able to be an active member but was proud to be a life member of Alpha Iota Business Sorority, and the and American Legion Ladies' Auxiliaries.

She is survived by two children, David (Sharon) Strawn and Diane (Rick) Hatcher, both of Springfield; four grandchildren, Jennifer Strawn Reif, Jacob (Seana) Strawn, Misty Hatcher and Matt (Liz) Hatcher; and great-grandchildren, Cole, Anna, Colin and Joe Reif, Madeline, Isaac and Reed Strawn, and Leeum and Evie Hatcher. A niece, Connie (Gary) Braner, and nephews Wes Driver and Stephen (Sarah) Wilson also survive, along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilman and Ada Squires; her husband, George Marcus Strawn; her sisters, Helen Driver and Ila Mae Wilson Downs; and their husbands, Maurice Driver, John Wilson and Robert Downs; nieces Lois Tippin and Karen Mayfield; and their husbands, Daryl Tippin and Donnie Mayfield.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church, , or the American Diabetes Association. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.