PITTSFIELD — Mildred Aileen McCartney, 93, of Pittsfield died Monday afternoon, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

She was born June 15, 1927, near Rockport, a daughter of the late Henry and Lydia Marie Dober Yokem.

She married Frank McCartney Jr. on Feb. 22, 1944, in Pittsfield, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 24, 2006.

Surviving are two daughters, Mary Kay Hayden and husband, John, and Cecelia Marie Nevius and husband, Michael, all of Pittsfield; four sons, Michael Dennis McCartney and wife, Diana, of Pittsfield, Daniel Patrick McCartney and wife, Jera, of Mount Pulaski, Thomas William McCartney and wife, Marlys, of Largo, Florida, and Richard Wayne McCartney and wife, Wendy, of Hull; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one-great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. She also was a special mom to Maurie Daigneau and wife, Susie, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Junior; a great-granddaughter, Taylor McCartney; sisters, Donna Foreman and Dorothy Skinner; and a brother, Marion Yokem.

Mildred worked with her husband on the family farm for many years. She enjoyed being in Country Couples and Pike Promenaders with her husband. Mildred also loved watching birds, especially orioles, and reading. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, Tennessee Volunteers and Fighting Illini. Mildred especially enjoyed the Sundays she and Junior spent with Bud and Juanita McCartney's family and the progressive dinners they had.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Masks will be required to enter the funeral home and only a certain number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, as per CDC and Illinois guidelines. Private services will be Saturday with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pittsfield Public Library, Calvary Cemetery or Pittsfield West Cemetery, all c/o Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, Box 513, Pittsfield, IL 62363. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.