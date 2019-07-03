WHITE HALL — Mildred Gertrude "Gertie" Bruce, 91, of Williamsville and formerly of Patterson and White Hall died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Vonderlieth Living Center in Mount Pulaski.
She was born July 8, 1927, in Patterson, the daughter of Ernest and Maude Book Crabtree.
She is survived by two sons, Ernie (Wanda) Moore of Livingston, Texas, and Jim (Lynda) Moore of Walshville; and two daughters, Judy Smock of Pekin and Teresa (Steve) Benner of Williamsville. Gertie also is survived by 13 grandchildren and many great- and great-great-grandchildren. Her brother, Donald "Jake" Crabtree, survives in Beardstown. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mary Jean Winters; a son-in-law, Dan Smock; a grandson, Danny Moore; a sister, Mary Payne; and two brothers, William Crabtree and Harold Crabtree.
Gertie worked as a supervisor at the White Hall Dress Factory for many years, then worked at Beecham Lab in White Hall, retiring in 1989. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and gardening. She was a member of White Hall First Baptist Church and had been a Sunday school teacher there.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at White Hall First Baptist Church with burial at Pine Tree Cemetery at Patterson. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials are suggested to White Hall First Baptist Church. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 3, 2019