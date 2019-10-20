Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monica Eleanor (Lechner) Ryan. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Monica Eleanor Lechner Ryan, 95, passed away at Manor Court in Carbondale on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.



She was born in Streator, on June 21, 1924, the summer solstice. She was the youngest of three daughters of John "Jack" and Delia (Miller) Lechner. Her middle sister, Ethel Davison, predeceased her. Her oldest sister, Irene Sianta, survives. Monica lived in Chicago from the age of 10, graduating from Calvin Park High School in 1942, then going into nurse's training at Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago (a



Monica was an avid walker, out in all weathers. She was a voracious reader and bridge player. She was active in the Catholic Church, and a woman of great faith, attending Our Saviour in Jacksonville, and lately St. Andrew in Murphysboro.



Monica was a peacemaker, and managed to keep her extended family together in Ryanesque harmony.



She was a life-long Cubs fan, dating back to the days when she sat in the bleachers of Wrigley Field with her father.



She moved to Carbondale in 2014 to be closer to her family as she aged. She was, as always, unfailingly kind, sweet, graceful, and cute as a button. She will be missed by her family and by all who were lucky enough to have spent any time around her. Thorton Wilder wrote, "The highest tribute to the dead is not grief but gratitude." We, her family, friends, and acquaintances are all grateful to her for the life she lived so well and shared so generously with us.



Donations may be made to the Monica L. Ryan Memorial Scholarship Fund at the SIU Foundation (1235 Douglas Drive, Carbondale, IL, 62901). The scholarship supports students seeking BSN degrees who plan to practice in Southern Illinois.



Arrangements are pending in Jacksonville. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Monica Eleanor Lechner Ryan, 95, passed away at Manor Court in Carbondale on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.She was born in Streator, on June 21, 1924, the summer solstice. She was the youngest of three daughters of John "Jack" and Delia (Miller) Lechner. Her middle sister, Ethel Davison, predeceased her. Her oldest sister, Irene Sianta, survives. Monica lived in Chicago from the age of 10, graduating from Calvin Park High School in 1942, then going into nurse's training at Wesley Memorial Hospital in Chicago (a Northwestern University program). She met Charles Joseph "Bud" Ryan, whom she married in 1949 in Chicago. On Bud's completion of law school at Northwestern, they moved to his hometown of Jacksonville, where he practiced law. She became a part of the community, volunteering at the Jacksonville Public Library and at Passavant Hospital where she was also on the auxiliary board. She delivered Doorbell Dinners, and served as an election judge, making a multitude of friends everywhere she went. Most important to her, she raised four children who adored her. All survive. John (Marsha) Ryan of Carbondale, Marian Ryan Johnson of Louisville, Daniel (Lori) Ryan of Batavia, and Justin Ryan of Louisville. She has nine grandchildren, Margaret (Kyle) Cornelius, John "Jack" Ryan, Maeve (Mark) Adams, Samuel Johnson, Mary "Kit" Ryan, Max Ryan, Patrick Ryan, Michael Ryan, and Emma Ryan. She is also survived by her great-grandchild, Flynn Cornelius. Her husband Bud passed away in 1994 in Jacksonville.Monica was an avid walker, out in all weathers. She was a voracious reader and bridge player. She was active in the Catholic Church, and a woman of great faith, attending Our Saviour in Jacksonville, and lately St. Andrew in Murphysboro.Monica was a peacemaker, and managed to keep her extended family together in Ryanesque harmony.She was a life-long Cubs fan, dating back to the days when she sat in the bleachers of Wrigley Field with her father.She moved to Carbondale in 2014 to be closer to her family as she aged. She was, as always, unfailingly kind, sweet, graceful, and cute as a button. She will be missed by her family and by all who were lucky enough to have spent any time around her. Thorton Wilder wrote, "The highest tribute to the dead is not grief but gratitude." We, her family, friends, and acquaintances are all grateful to her for the life she lived so well and shared so generously with us.Donations may be made to the Monica L. Ryan Memorial Scholarship Fund at the SIU Foundation (1235 Douglas Drive, Carbondale, IL, 62901). The scholarship supports students seeking BSN degrees who plan to practice in Southern Illinois.Arrangements are pending in Jacksonville. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Northwestern University Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close