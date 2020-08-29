Morrison Nolan Smith, D.C., 97, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

Nolan was born June 26, 1923, in Belleville, the son of C. Stanley and Hazel Morrison Smith. He married Gwendolyn E. Quast on April 16, 1949, in Springfield and she preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2009.

He is survived by his son, Craig M. (Janet) Smith of Jacksonville; his daughter, Elaine Smith (David) Mead of Roodhouse; two grandsons, Todd Mead of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Lee (Deanna) Smith of Aurora; and two great-granddaughters, Maddison and Sophia Mead of Beardstown.

Mr. Smith was a 1941 graduate of Belleville High School. He was a veteran of the Army Special Training Program (ASTP) and then served with the 84th Infantry Division, earning the Combat Infantry Badge, a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. After his discharge, he graduated from Millikin University in Decatur and then, 1952, Palmer School of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. In 1954, he opened Smith Chiropractic Clinic in Jacksonville, retiring in 1989. Nolan was a former member of Centenary United Methodist Church.

A graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Barton Stone Employees Fund. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.