1/1
Morrison Nolan D.C. Smith
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morrison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Morrison Nolan Smith, D.C., 97, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

Nolan was born June 26, 1923, in Belleville, the son of C. Stanley and Hazel Morrison Smith. He married Gwendolyn E. Quast on April 16, 1949, in Springfield and she preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2009.

He is survived by his son, Craig M. (Janet) Smith of Jacksonville; his daughter, Elaine Smith (David) Mead of Roodhouse; two grandsons, Todd Mead of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Lee (Deanna) Smith of Aurora; and two great-granddaughters, Maddison and Sophia Mead of Beardstown.

Mr. Smith was a 1941 graduate of Belleville High School. He was a veteran of the Army Special Training Program (ASTP) and then served with the 84th Infantry Division, earning the Combat Infantry Badge, a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. After his discharge, he graduated from Millikin University in Decatur and then, 1952, Palmer School of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa. In 1954, he opened Smith Chiropractic Clinic in Jacksonville, retiring in 1989. Nolan was a former member of Centenary United Methodist Church.

A graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Barton Stone Employees Fund. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Diamond Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 28, 2020
Our sincerest condolences for your loss; your Father was a very friendly, kind and giving person whose work benefited many people. We wish you the comfort of many warm memories.
Ann and Richard McEntee and Marshall
Friend
August 27, 2020
Condolences to Family and God Rest your Soul with him !
Patricia & Geary Groman
Family
August 27, 2020
Craig, So sorry to hear the news, he was always a kind man with a smile and a hello when met out and about. It may be hard right now but he resting peacefully now and you can take comfort in that. Sending prayers for you and your family.
Theresa Haas
Theresa Hass
Friend
August 26, 2020
Lainy and Craig,
Your father is a wonderful person our family always appreciated and always will. We enjoyed both of your parents. You have my sympathy in your loss.
Sincerely,
Judy Robinson, Daughter of Miriam and Marshall
Judy Robinson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved