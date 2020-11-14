1/1
Myron "Keith" Jockisch
BEARDSTOWN — Myron "Keith" Jockisch, 85, of Beardstown died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Heritage Health in Beardstown.

He was born Feb. 6, 1935, in Beardstown, the son of John Wesley and Viola Turner Jockisch. He married Norma Jean Dawson on Aug. 5, 1956, in Beardstown and she preceded him in death on Oct. 11, 2014.

He is survived by two sons, Norman (Kara) Jockisch of Pittsfield and Kevin (Jesus Humberto) Jockisch of Escondido, California; one daughter, Gayla (Darrin) Baker of Beardstown; five grandchildren, Alyssa Park of Roseville, California, Carly (Jesse) Hall and Luke Baker, both of Havana, Sierra (Steve) Jockisch of Rushville and Jonathon (Joy) Reynolds of Springfield; two great-grandsons, Greg and Ezekiel; two sisters, Beverly (Bill) Rebman of Beardstown and Vicky Hull of Rushville; one brother, Kirby (Linda) Jockisch; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Aaron Fagan; and two brothers, Bradley and Gordon Jockisch.

Mr. Jockisch was a 1953 graduate of Beardstown High School. He was engaged in farming in his early working years before working for Kroger and Superway grocery stores, Bohn Aluminum, Oscar Mayer/Excel and Walmart, all in Beardstown. He was a member of Bethel Nazarene Church. He enjoyed playing fast-pitch softball in his younger years and was an accomplished flower and vegetable gardener. Keith's true love was for his family and he always made it a priority to care for and love them.

A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Beardstown City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Memorials are suggested to the Heritage Health Activity Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Sager Funeral Home
202 East 8th Street
Beardstown, IL 62618
(217) 323-2001
