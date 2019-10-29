Guest Book View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Myrtle M. Doerr, 94, of Jacksonville died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



She was born July 3, 1925, in Beardstown, the daughter of Archibald Earl and Dollie Myrtle Seymour Wallace. She married William Everett Doerr on Sept. 29, 1946, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 1998.



Mrs. Doerr is survived by three children, Georgia (Russell) Volk of Jacksonville, William Doerr of Loami and Paul (Cheryl) Doerr of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Tracy Doerr of York, Pennsylvania, Scott (Marsha) Doerr of Elkhart, Shawn (April) Doerr of Jacksonville, Patricia (Mike) Schwalb of Meredosia, Tommy Volk of Springfield and Kimberly (Clint) French of Jacksonville; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and two sisters-in-law, Sally (the late Paul) Thomas of Peoria and Gloria (the late Charles) Doerr of Florida.



Mrs. Doerr worked at the Tempo store in Jacksonville from 1966 to 1979 and then at Jacks from 1980 to 1982. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #279. She enjoyed reading and history and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.



A funeral will be at noon Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to American Legion Auxiliary Post #279.

