Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williamson and Airsman-Hires Funeral Home and Crematory
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL
Obituary
Nancy A. Vandiver, 82, of Jacksonville and formerly of Quincy died, surrounded by her family, on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born on Aug. 16, 1937, in Chicago, the daughter of Arthur and Althea Cate Siegel Nelson.

Nancy is survived by a son, Kevin Payne of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Dina Walters of Jacksonville, Kristen Allgood (Jeff) of Fielding, Douglas (Morgan) Payne of Pittsfield and Kyle (Sarah) Payne of Jacksonville; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a special friend, Sandra Mitchell; a daughter-in-law, LuAnn Payne of Pittsfield; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Paul Allan Payne; and a brother, Arthur A. "Sonny" Nelson.

Nancy worked at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy before moving to Jacksonville after she retired. She was a member of 1379 and the American Legion in Jacksonville.

The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville for a celebration of life visitation. Memorials are suggested to the 1379 Auxiliary. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
