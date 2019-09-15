Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ann (Kirby) Wetherell. View Sign Service Information Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service 605 Kirkwood Ave Iowa City , IA 52240 (319)-338-8171 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church Iowa City , IA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church Iowa City , IA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nancy Ann Wetherell, 64, of Iowa City, beloved wife and mother, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.



She was born on June 19, 1955, in Osmond, Nebraska, the daughter of William and Evalyn (Tuma) Kirby.



Nancy attended Wausa Public Schools, graduating from high school in 1973. She attended SE Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she earned a dental assistant certificate. She accepted a dental assistant position with Dr. Aaron Walters at his private dental clinic in Norfolk, Nebraska. where she worked for nine years.



On June 18, 1983, Nancy married the love of her life, her husband, Daniel Wetherell, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk.



Nancy had a passion for cooking and shopping, was an avid reader and loved to travel. She spent many hours traveling with her husband, Dan, on business trips across the Midwest. She enjoyed their 20 years of family beach vacations to the Florida Gulf Coast near Clearwater Beach, Florida.



Nancy was a generous volunteer for many organizations, including the Girl Scouts, Catholic Schools and Parishes, Birthright, Meals on Wheels and Area Education Agency of NC Iowa. She enjoyed meeting and getting to know new people, making new friends and continuing to cherish old friendships. She had the gift of making people feel warmly welcomed and comfortable around her and making a connection with everyone she met. She had a remarkable smile and an infectious laugh. Her final gift of kindness was a tissue donation through the Iowa Donor Network so someone else may have a better life.



Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Dan; and her children, daughter Emily Buchanan (Joe) of St. Peters, Missouri, son, Nathan (Lauren) of Idaho Springs, Colorado, and daughter Sarah of Columbia, Missouri. She is the proud grandmother of three granddaughters, Caroline Ann, 3, Cecilia Rae, 2, and Rosalie Evalyn Buchanan, born Sept. 6.



Nancy is survived by six of 10 siblings, Kathy Obrien (Dave) of Yankton, South Dakota, William Kirby Jr. of Clearwater, Florida, Neil Kirby (Terri) of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Greg Kirby (Mary) of Omaha, Nebraska, Mark Kirby of Crofton, Nebraska, and Sandy Kirby White of Council Bluffs.



Nancy also is survived by more than 100 first cousins, many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Evalyn Kirby; and three siblings, Sheila Barnett, Kevin Kirby and Celeste Kirby.



The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, who provided loving and compassionate care for Nancy.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City, with the Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the Nancy Wetherell Memorial Fund has been established.



Online condolences may be made at IOWA CITY, Iowa — Nancy Ann Wetherell, 64, of Iowa City, beloved wife and mother, passed away, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.She was born on June 19, 1955, in Osmond, Nebraska, the daughter of William and Evalyn (Tuma) Kirby.Nancy attended Wausa Public Schools, graduating from high school in 1973. She attended SE Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she earned a dental assistant certificate. She accepted a dental assistant position with Dr. Aaron Walters at his private dental clinic in Norfolk, Nebraska. where she worked for nine years.On June 18, 1983, Nancy married the love of her life, her husband, Daniel Wetherell, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Norfolk.Nancy had a passion for cooking and shopping, was an avid reader and loved to travel. She spent many hours traveling with her husband, Dan, on business trips across the Midwest. She enjoyed their 20 years of family beach vacations to the Florida Gulf Coast near Clearwater Beach, Florida.Nancy was a generous volunteer for many organizations, including the Girl Scouts, Catholic Schools and Parishes, Birthright, Meals on Wheels and Area Education Agency of NC Iowa. She enjoyed meeting and getting to know new people, making new friends and continuing to cherish old friendships. She had the gift of making people feel warmly welcomed and comfortable around her and making a connection with everyone she met. She had a remarkable smile and an infectious laugh. Her final gift of kindness was a tissue donation through the Iowa Donor Network so someone else may have a better life.Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Dan; and her children, daughter Emily Buchanan (Joe) of St. Peters, Missouri, son, Nathan (Lauren) of Idaho Springs, Colorado, and daughter Sarah of Columbia, Missouri. She is the proud grandmother of three granddaughters, Caroline Ann, 3, Cecilia Rae, 2, and Rosalie Evalyn Buchanan, born Sept. 6.Nancy is survived by six of 10 siblings, Kathy Obrien (Dave) of Yankton, South Dakota, William Kirby Jr. of Clearwater, Florida, Neil Kirby (Terri) of Elkhorn, Nebraska, Greg Kirby (Mary) of Omaha, Nebraska, Mark Kirby of Crofton, Nebraska, and Sandy Kirby White of Council Bluffs.Nancy also is survived by more than 100 first cousins, many nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Evalyn Kirby; and three siblings, Sheila Barnett, Kevin Kirby and Celeste Kirby.The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, who provided loving and compassionate care for Nancy.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City, with the Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the Nancy Wetherell Memorial Fund has been established.Online condolences may be made at lensingfuneral.com. Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City is in charge of arrangements. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close