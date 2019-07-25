BEARDSTOWN — Nancy Cecilia Frakes, 79, of Beardstown died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville.
She was born May 20, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Elijah Miles and Lillie Melvina Todd Abrams.
She is survived by three daughters, Kimberly (Patrick) Clarey of Jacksonville, DawnRe'nee (Greg) Wells of Dagsboro, Delaware, and Michelle Frakes of Westfield, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Trenton, Nathaniel, Chelsie and Braun Clarey, Joshua and Andreah Smith, Brendan and Kenedy Welch and Cianna Grummer; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Russell Frakes Jr; five brothers, Jasper, Aurthur, Robert, LeRoy and Glennon Abrams; and one sister, Elma Lauder.
Nancy worked as a telephone operator in St. Louis for several years before moving her family to Beardstown in 1970. She was employed at Oscar Mayer in Beardstown until the plant closed. She then worked as a correctional officer at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling until her retirement. Nancy had a love of gardening and enjoyed nurturing her plants. She also enjoyed looking for antiques, liking nothing better than strolling through an antique mall. Nancy loved being a grandmother and cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown with burial at Beardstown City Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be sent to the family at sagerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 25, 2019