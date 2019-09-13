Nancy E. Taylor, 72, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at her home.
She was born April 17, 1947, in Berea, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Virginia Matelski Thacker. She was married to John D. Taylor and he preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 2001.
She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer (Joshua Witten) Taylor of Hartsvillle, South Carolina; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Taylor Witten and Isabel Taylor Witten; one sister, Karen Brown; and one brother, Ken Brown II. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one daughter, Susan R. Taylor.
Mrs. Taylor was a longtime member of Central Christian Church, where she played the handbells with the Disciple Ringers, sang in the Chancel Choir, and helped with countless bake sales. She also volunteered at the gift shop at Heritage Health. She enjoyed needlepoint and crocheting, making many children's blankets.
The family will host a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Central Christian Church. Burial will be at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmstead, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Area Senior Chaplaincy Care. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 13, 2019