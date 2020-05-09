Nancy J. Bradbury, 67, of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home. A native of Mount Sterling, she was born Dec. 22, 1952, in Rushville, the daughter of Robert and Laura J. Kiser Utter. She married Keith O. Bradbury on June 9, 1973, at Mount Sterling United Methodist Church in Mount Sterling, and he survives. She also is survived by her mother, Laura Utter of Jacksonville; her sons, Douglas Bradbury (Jen) of Barrington and David Bradbury (Allison) of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren whom she adored, Hope, Kendall and Hendrick; her sister and caregiver, Linda Strutz (Jim) of Springfield; her two brothers, Bob Utter (Sandy Thiel) of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Steve Utter (Lisa) of Gilbert, Arizona; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her father-in-law, Elmer Bradbury of Perry. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, "Bob" Utter; her mother-in-law, Freida Bradbury; and her brother-in-law, Ken Bradbury. Nancy attended Brown County High School, Illinois College and Sangamon State University, which awarded her a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing. She later would achieve designation as a certified public accountant. Nancy enjoyed a distinguished career in finance, accounting, auditing and information technology. She was employed by Farmers State Bank & Trust Company in Jacksonville and First National Bank and Trust in Pittsfield for 10 years. She also served as a CPA for the N.D. Harrison Accounting Firm in Pittsfield; Kerber, Eck & Braeckel of Springfield; and Cannell & Associates of Jacksonville for more than 10 years. She also worked in IT with the State of Illinois for more than 20 years at the Jacksonville Developmental Center and Illinois School for the Deaf. Along with her husband, Nancy also owned and operated Consortium Publishing from 2012 to 2020. Nancy was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, where she formerly served as an elder and deacon. She volunteered her financial expertise to many local organizations, serving at the treasurer for JHS Band Boosters, IO Chapter of P.E.O., and the Rev. James Caldwell Chapter of NSDAR. She also was a member of the Illinois CPA Society and Monday Conversation Club. Her life's passions were her grandchildren, working on her golf game, travel adventures, and attending theatrical events. She will be remembered for her determination, her kindness and her smile. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Liberty Cemetery, west of Jacksonville. For those wishing to honor Nancy's memory, friends are invited to pay tribute by safely parking along the funeral procession route and standing by their vehicle. The funeral procession will depart from Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, and proceed north on Lincoln Avenue, west on Morton Avenue, north on Westgate Avenue, and west on Lafayette Avenue. A public celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a future date. Memorial gifts are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, the Mia Ware Foundation, or the Rev. James Caldwell Chapter of NSDAR. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the Bradbury family. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.