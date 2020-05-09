Nancy J. Bradbury
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy J. Bradbury, 67, of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her home. A native of Mount Sterling, she was born Dec. 22, 1952, in Rushville, the daughter of Robert and Laura J. Kiser Utter. She married Keith O. Bradbury on June 9, 1973, at Mount Sterling United Methodist Church in Mount Sterling, and he survives. She also is survived by her mother, Laura Utter of Jacksonville; her sons, Douglas Bradbury (Jen) of Barrington and David Bradbury (Allison) of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren whom she adored, Hope, Kendall and Hendrick; her sister and caregiver, Linda Strutz (Jim) of Springfield; her two brothers, Bob Utter (Sandy Thiel) of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Steve Utter (Lisa) of Gilbert, Arizona; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her father-in-law, Elmer Bradbury of Perry. Nancy was preceded in death by her father, "Bob" Utter; her mother-in-law, Freida Bradbury; and her brother-in-law, Ken Bradbury. Nancy attended Brown County High School, Illinois College and Sangamon State University, which awarded her a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing. She later would achieve designation as a certified public accountant. Nancy enjoyed a distinguished career in finance, accounting, auditing and information technology. She was employed by Farmers State Bank & Trust Company in Jacksonville and First National Bank and Trust in Pittsfield for 10 years. She also served as a CPA for the N.D. Harrison Accounting Firm in Pittsfield; Kerber, Eck & Braeckel of Springfield; and Cannell & Associates of Jacksonville for more than 10 years. She also worked in IT with the State of Illinois for more than 20 years at the Jacksonville Developmental Center and Illinois School for the Deaf. Along with her husband, Nancy also owned and operated Consortium Publishing from 2012 to 2020. Nancy was a dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, where she formerly served as an elder and deacon. She volunteered her financial expertise to many local organizations, serving at the treasurer for JHS Band Boosters, IO Chapter of P.E.O., and the Rev. James Caldwell Chapter of NSDAR. She also was a member of the Illinois CPA Society and Monday Conversation Club. Her life's passions were her grandchildren, working on her golf game, travel adventures, and attending theatrical events. She will be remembered for her determination, her kindness and her smile. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Liberty Cemetery, west of Jacksonville. For those wishing to honor Nancy's memory, friends are invited to pay tribute by safely parking along the funeral procession route and standing by their vehicle. The funeral procession will depart from Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville at 1:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, and proceed north on Lincoln Avenue, west on Morton Avenue, north on Westgate Avenue, and west on Lafayette Avenue. A public celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a future date. Memorial gifts are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, the Mia Ware Foundation, or the Rev. James Caldwell Chapter of NSDAR. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the Bradbury family. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MAY
11
Graveside service
1:30 PM
Liberty Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
23 entries
May 9, 2020
Keith, my prayers are with you, brother.
Donn Stephens
Friend
May 9, 2020
I am so so sorry to hear of Nancys passing. She was a wonderful daughter and took such good care of her momma. Someone please give Laura my deepest condolences.
Mandy Hatchel
Friend
May 9, 2020
To Nancy family You are all in my prayers for the difficult days ahead . She was a great lady
Vivian Golliher
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
So sorry. She was such a beautiful upbeat lady.
Sherrt Blair
Friend
May 9, 2020
Nancys smile lit up a room. We are so sorry to hear of your loss! We know she will be terribly missed.
Tom & Jane Henry
Classmate
May 9, 2020
My deepest symphonies to Nancy's family, Her skills and dedication to the accounting profession, her co-workers, and family simply added to her career.
ROGER CANNELL
Coworker
May 9, 2020
I have not seen Nancy in many years but have always thought of her as "five" of the nicest people I have ever met. And I always will. God rest, Nancy.
Pearl Schneider
Friend
May 9, 2020
I remember Nancy from Kerber, Eck & Braeckel. She was a joy to work with. Thoughts and prayers for her family.
Debbie Ringer
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Nancy was a warm, gracious and loving person. She will be missed. Please accept our sincerest condolences. Mary & Larry Kuster
Larry Kuster
May 9, 2020
Nancy was beautiful inside and out. I enjoyed working with her at ISD. My most sincere condolences to her family and especially to her grandchildren.
Nancy Lewis
Coworker
May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Nancy's passing. I remember her as a band student at North Grade and BCHS. She had an excellent personality and was very proficient in playing the saxophone. Condolences to Keith and the family. May she rest in peace.
John Hogan
Teacher
May 9, 2020
Kieth, sorry for Nancy's passing. Even though I have not seen you in quite a while I consider you a good friend. I often times think back to our days at Muni with fondness. I only met Nancy a couple of times but could see straight away she was a gem. You were blessed to have her and your brother Ken in your family. I kind of wished we had lived closer together. Keep the faith as this too shall pass with the help of our father in heaven. Shalom
Mike Dudley
Friend
May 8, 2020
Keith and Family, I am sending my deep condolences on Nancy's passing. She was a kind, loving and beautiful lady. I know she fought her cancer with strength and grace and she will be missed by so many. Sending all of you my thoughts, prayers and love.
Lynne Utter
May 8, 2020
Keith, Elmer and family,
Please accept Diane and my condolences on the loss of Nancy. She was a great lady. The world will be a little less bright without her.
Cindy Fawkes & Diane Lindblom
Cindy Fawkes
Friend
May 8, 2020
Keith and family. So sorry to hear of Nancy passing. Nancy was a friend and classmate from kindergarten through high school. I will always remember in grade school we would race in the low hurdles and could never beat her. Rest In Peace in Heaven Nancy
Rick Parker
Friend
May 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was always smiling!
Good choice of picture!
Dee Cole
May 8, 2020
I am so very sorry for you loss. Nancy was such a bright light in the world. I will be lifting you all up in my prayers. May God bless.
Terri Kimler
Friend
May 8, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. Nancy put up a hell of a fight. We will keep all of you in our prayers. Think of you often.
Mike & Carol Boylen
Friend
May 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow and give you strength in the many difficult days ahead. Mike and Donna (Ausmus) Shirley
Donna Shirley
May 8, 2020
Bruce and I were so sadden to hear of Nancy's passing. Nancy was a sweet and loving soul. Our deepest sympathy.
Debbie Hedden
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Keith and Family,
Please accept our heartfelt sympathy on Nancy's passing. She courageously and graciously fought her battle with cancer. I remember when she came to visit IC, you entrusted her to stay with Becky and me. Nancy always had a smile, was great fun and one of the sweetest people we were privileged to know.
It was 44 years ago today that she was a bridesmaid in our wedding. She will be missed, but always remembered.
Jeff & Susan Gibbs
Friend
May 8, 2020
Nancys Family- Im so very sorry 4 your loss- Nancy was a sweet gal with a great smile- My heart goes out 2 you all & you are in my prayers & thoughts- Sometimes I think back on all of the good times we all had playing 2gether- She May be gone but Never forgotten- May God always comfort you in his arms-
Lisa ( Rigg ) Parkinson
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
Our prayers of peace and great memories for Nancy's family. God welcomed her into His promise. I will always remember her taking care of Ken and his appreciation and love for both of you. There is joy in the mourning and morning because Nancy knows our Savior lives!
Jack and Kathy Hull
Jack Hull
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved