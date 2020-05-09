Kieth, sorry for Nancy's passing. Even though I have not seen you in quite a while I consider you a good friend. I often times think back to our days at Muni with fondness. I only met Nancy a couple of times but could see straight away she was a gem. You were blessed to have her and your brother Ken in your family. I kind of wished we had lived closer together. Keep the faith as this too shall pass with the help of our father in heaven. Shalom

Mike Dudley

Friend