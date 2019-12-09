Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel 102 S. Cass St. Virginia , IL 62691 (217)-452-3031 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM First Presbyterian Church Virginia , IL View Map Memorial service 10:30 AM First Presbyterian Church Virginia , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Aug. 8, 1933 in Jacksonville, the daughter of Irland H. and Viola Edwards Thompson.



She is survived by two sons, Jim Dickerson of Lake In The Hills and Chuck Dickerson of Virginia; four grandchildren, John R. Dickerson of Phoenix, AZ, Cary R. "Shelley" Dickerson (David O'Keefe) of Virginia, James Dickerson of Lake In The Hills, and Jessica Dickerson of Los Angeles, CA; five great grandchildren, Carter Jarrett, Cruz O'Keefe, Hailee Dickerson, Nathan Dickerson and Lucas Dickerson; two brothers, Norman "Bud" Thompson (Alice) of rural Jacksonville and Rich Thompson of Virginia; a sister, Lenabelle Burrus of rural Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, John A. Dickerson; and her daughter, Joanna Dickerson.



Nancy was a graduate of Virginia High School and Brown's Business College in Jacksonville. She was employed at the Cass County ASCS Office in Virginia and later worked several years at the Colton, Downey & Hubbard Insurance Agency in Jacksonville before returning to complete her career with the ASCS Office in Virginia.



Nancy was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church in Virginia, where she served in several volunteer capacities. She was supportive of her family at school events, sporting events, and her family's harness racing events. For many years, she also loved to camp with friends and family at Lake Jacksonville.



Nancy J. Dickerson, 86, of Virginia passed way Saturday, Dec. 7, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born Aug. 8, 1933 in Jacksonville, the daughter of Irland H. and Viola Edwards Thompson.

She is survived by two sons, Jim Dickerson of Lake In The Hills and Chuck Dickerson of Virginia; four grandchildren, John R. Dickerson of Phoenix, AZ, Cary R. "Shelley" Dickerson (David O'Keefe) of Virginia, James Dickerson of Lake In The Hills, and Jessica Dickerson of Los Angeles, CA; five great grandchildren, Carter Jarrett, Cruz O'Keefe, Hailee Dickerson, Nathan Dickerson and Lucas Dickerson; two brothers, Norman "Bud" Thompson (Alice) of rural Jacksonville and Rich Thompson of Virginia; a sister, Lenabelle Burrus of rural Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her former husband, John A. Dickerson; and her daughter, Joanna Dickerson.

Nancy was a graduate of Virginia High School and Brown's Business College in Jacksonville. She was employed at the Cass County ASCS Office in Virginia and later worked several years at the Colton, Downey & Hubbard Insurance Agency in Jacksonville before returning to complete her career with the ASCS Office in Virginia.

Nancy was a dedicated member of the First Presbyterian Church in Virginia, where she served in several volunteer capacities. She was supportive of her family at school events, sporting events, and her family's harness racing events. For many years, she also loved to camp with friends and family at Lake Jacksonville.

Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at the First Presbyterian Church in Virginia, where the family will meet friends from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of services. Private family committal services will be held later at Arcadia Cemetery, north of Jacksonville. Memorial gifts are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia is in charge of the arrangements.

