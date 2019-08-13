Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy J. (Wells) Rich. View Sign Service Information Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Waverly 349 East Tanner Waverly , IL 62692 (217)-435-2121 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Palmyra Christian Church Palmyra , IL View Map Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Palmyra Christian Church Palmyra , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy J. Rich, 81, of Palmyra died late Sunday evening, Aug. 11, 2019, at Cox Memorial Hospital in Branson, Missouri.



She was born May 11, 1938, in Roodhouse, the daughter of the late Albert Lawson and Betty J. Sitton Lawson Wells. She married Raymond Rich on Oct. 27, 1956, in Roodhouse and he survives.



Also surviving are two children, Michael (Lori) Rich of Prior Lake, Minnesota, and Lisa Rich of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Nathan Rich, Aaron Rich and Clinton Everetts (Tressa); one great-granddaughter, Paisley Everetts; three brothers, Joe Lawson (Gloria), David Lawson and Jeff Wells (Tracey), all of Roodhouse; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Gerald Wells; and a brother, Jerry Wells.



Nancy was a 1956 graduate of Roodhouse High School. She worked part-time at her brother Joe's grocery store in Roodhouse for several years. She worked at Welte Grocery approximately 4 years before she and Raymond purchased the store in 1978 and began operating Rich's. Rich's Grocery was in operation for 30 years, closing in 2008. Nancy was a member of Palmyra Christian Church all her married life. Nancy loved the Lord and lived her life to serve Him. She loved her family, especially her grandkids and the newest great-granddaughter, Paisley.



A Celebration of her Life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Palmyra Christian Church in Palmyra. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Palmyra Christian Church. Memorials may be made to Palmyra Christian Church or Northwestern Rescue Squad, both c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at Nancy J. Rich, 81, of Palmyra died late Sunday evening, Aug. 11, 2019, at Cox Memorial Hospital in Branson, Missouri.She was born May 11, 1938, in Roodhouse, the daughter of the late Albert Lawson and Betty J. Sitton Lawson Wells. She married Raymond Rich on Oct. 27, 1956, in Roodhouse and he survives.Also surviving are two children, Michael (Lori) Rich of Prior Lake, Minnesota, and Lisa Rich of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Nathan Rich, Aaron Rich and Clinton Everetts (Tressa); one great-granddaughter, Paisley Everetts; three brothers, Joe Lawson (Gloria), David Lawson and Jeff Wells (Tracey), all of Roodhouse; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Gerald Wells; and a brother, Jerry Wells.Nancy was a 1956 graduate of Roodhouse High School. She worked part-time at her brother Joe's grocery store in Roodhouse for several years. She worked at Welte Grocery approximately 4 years before she and Raymond purchased the store in 1978 and began operating Rich's. Rich's Grocery was in operation for 30 years, closing in 2008. Nancy was a member of Palmyra Christian Church all her married life. Nancy loved the Lord and lived her life to serve Him. She loved her family, especially her grandkids and the newest great-granddaughter, Paisley.A Celebration of her Life will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Palmyra Christian Church in Palmyra. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Palmyra Christian Church. Memorials may be made to Palmyra Christian Church or Northwestern Rescue Squad, both c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close