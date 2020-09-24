Nancy L. Lovekamp, 73, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.

She was born June 15, 1947, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Robert G. and Bernice Meyer Lovekamp.

Surviving are siblings, Linda (Melvin) Thies of Jacksonville, Galen Lovekamp of Bluffs, Carol (Brice) Lawson of Griggsville and Robyn (Michael) Williams of Judsonia, Arkansas; nieces and nephews, Michael (Veronika) Thies of Jacksonville, Pamela White of Dania Beach, Florida, Ginnie Adkins of Riverton, Phillip Lovekamp of Bluffs, Angela (Michael) Makabi of Perry, Travis (Jessica) Lawson of Griggsville, Cody (Kaitlyn) Lawson of Chambersburg, Crystal (Ben) Sotomayor of Kingwood, Texas, Carrie Williams and Michelle (Kyle) Holloway, both of Searcy, Arkansas; and 17 great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Cyndi Lovekamp.

Nancy graduated in 1965 from Bluffs High School and in 1969 from Western University in Macomb. She taught kindergarten, junior high and high school English, library science and language arts and served as media center supervisor in Meredosia and then at Winchester. Nancy directed many school plays and briefly coached girls' basketball. After retiring from teaching, she worked as a secretary for the Jacksonville Public Schools Foundation, the Jacksonville School District's Early Years Program and the district's curriculum office. Nancy learned to play piano as a youngster and played at some weddings. She loved to sing and was an excellent painter in watercolors and oils. Nancy enjoyed cooking from the time she was in 4-H. After her retirement, she began sewing and making quilts. Nancy was a caring person who helped others, many times anonymously, and was proud of her nieces and nephews. She had a special place in her heart for her cats.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Bluffs. Daws Family Funeral Home is in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. Condolences may be left at dawsfuneralhome.com.