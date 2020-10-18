BARRY — Mrs. Nancy Lea Main, 71, of Barry passed away Friday, Oct. 16 at Rushville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Rushville.

She was born Sept. 15, 1949, in Jacksonville to Joseph E. & Mary (McCabe) Grey. They preceded her in death.

She married Charles Darwent on May 9, 1969, in Jacksonville. He died Oct. 19, 1981.

She married Gary W. "G. W." Main on March 12, 2007, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He died Dec. 29, 2017.

She is survived by 1 son Chad Darwent, wife Andrea, of Vero Beach, FL, 1 daughter Stephenie Darwent, of Jacksonville, 1 son Tim Main, wife Michelle, of Barry, 1 daughter Lynette Olwig, husband Matt, of St. Louis, MO, 9 grandchildren, Alex Suhre, husband Cory, of Winchester, Zachary, Charlie & Mickey Darwent, of Vero Beach, FL, Christopher, Stephen & Elise Olwig, of St. Louis, MO, Ryan Kendall, of Barry, and Alex Kendall, of Quincy, 2 brothers, John Grey, of Winchester, & Tom Grey, wife Robin, of Myrtle Beach, SC, 3 sisters, Elaine Fletcher, husband Terry, of Jacksonville, Laura Wood, husband Butch, of Jacksonville, and Barb Harbison, husband Larry, of Winchester.

In addition to her parents, her husband Charles & her husband Gary, she is also preceded in death by 1 brother Tim Grey and 1 sister Katie Grey.

Nancy retired from A.C. Humko upon the closing of the plant in Jacksonville. She loved being a farmers wife and enjoyed canning and doing work to help raise funds for Shriners Hospital. She was involved with fund raisers for P.A.W.S. in Jacksonville. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She was a true animal lover.

Nancy is also survived by her 7 cats and was preceded by her beloved golden retriever Brandy Ann.

Nancy loved the fall harvest season and enjoyed her bad girl Thursdays when she could have a glass of Moscatto wine with her girlfriends. She was always a busy gal and lived her life to its fullest. She never knew a stranger.

There is no visitation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry.

Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospital or P.A.W.S.

Online condolences can be sent to kirganfh.com.