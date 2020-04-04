Nancy Lee Sipes, 59, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

She was born Oct. 17, 1960, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Russell and LaDonna Cochran Schofield. She married her best friend, Robert Bryant Sipes, on Jan. 20, 2015, in Destin, Florida.

Her employment began with Jacksonville Savings Bank on April 3, 1989. She retired on June 1, 2017, after 28 years. Nancy was hired as a teller and was promoted to officer of the teller lines there and at their six branches. She was loved by her employees, as she loved them.

Nancy's soul is secure in knowing Jesus as her personal savior, and she was baptized into the personal fellowship of Murrayville Baptist Church. The song she requested for that day, "Victory in Jesus" had a special meaning to her.

Her pleasures in life were fishing, traveling and helping her sister with Children's Church. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, whether it was decorating for Christmas with her granddaughter or getting on the floor to play trucks with her grandson.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Bryant Sipes of rural Murrayville; her sons, Benji (Sonia) Wild and Matthew (Kate) Acker, both of Jacksonville; three grandchildren; her father, Russell Schofield of rural Winchester; four siblings, Gene (Carol) Schofield of Winchester, Vicky (Harry) Pate and Frank Schofield, both of rural Murrayville, and David (Sheila) Schofield of Arenzville; and countless nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, LaDonna; and her previous husband, Mike Acker.

Because of the pandemic, there will be no service. Memorials are suggested to or Murrayville Baptist Church for its children's ministry. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.