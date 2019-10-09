VIRGINIA — Nancy Rose Hish, 93, of Virginia died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia.
She was born Oct. 2, 1926, in Virginia, the daughter of Benjamin "Ben" and Etta Rowena Ferris Cox. She married Milton Hish on March 16, 1948, in Effingham, and he survives.
She also is survived by one son, Dennis (Carolyn) Hish of Dewitt; three granddaughters; and one grandson; two stepgranddaughters; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ann (Wayne) Lael of Springfield and Florence Cary of rural Virginia; and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Hish of Salina, Kansas. She was preceded in death by one son, Darrell Hish; a brother, Harold Cox; and a sister, Lorene Olroyd.
Mrs. Hish was a cook for Virginia School and later worked at Capitol Records for 23 years until her retirement. She also ran the Little League concession stand for several years. Rose enjoyed cooking and gardening, especially taking care of her rose garden. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 9, 2019