NETTIE L. TURNER

Nettie L. Turner, 82, of Jacksonville died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born March 6, 1937, in Winchester, the daughter of Ray and Dollie Hoots Dawson. She married Robert Lewis Turner, and he preceded her in death.

She is survived by two sons and three daughters, Dean Turner, Mona Turner, Toni Turner (Bill Stout), Duke Turner and Tammy Turner, all of Jacksonville; two stepchildren, Linda Newingham of Virginia and Richard Turner of Ashland; 11 grandchildren, Randy Newingham, Mike Newingham, Dalton Hayes, Ashley Hayes, Nicohl Burns, Rebecca Turner, Meagan Turner, Andrew Turner, Miranda Turner, Carrie Cooper and Colleen Sinclair; 12 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dixie Duncan and Kaye Antle; and one brother, Richard Dawson. She was preceded in death by two sons, Robert Turner and Billy Turner; two daughters, Jackie and Rosanne, both in infancy; one granddaughter, Misty Lynn; one great-grandchild; two sisters; and one brother.

Mrs. Turner had worked at Casey's General Store on College Avenue in Jacksonville for many years. She raised a large family, including her grandchildren. Nettie especially enjoyed yard sales.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial in Jacksonville East Cemetery. The family will meet friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to . Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.