JERSEYVILLE — NEVA OLETA "TINY" MONROE, 101, died Aug. 26. Funeral, 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Grafton. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. Friday at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville.



