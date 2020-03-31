FINDLAY, Ohio — Nita M. Hathaway, 60, of Findlay passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

She was born in South Haven, Michigan, on Jan. 12, 1960, to the Rev. Glen and Mary Hathaway.

Nita is survived by her mother, Mary Hathaway of Illinois; three children, Bryan (Jessica) Harr of Indiana, Summer (John) Stockdale of Sheffield Village, and Nicholas (Ashley) Harr of Guam. She also survived by her grandchildren, Zoë Harr, Kaylee Stockdale, Carter Stockdale, Blake McGowan, Emmah McGowan, Cole Harr, Scarlett Harr, Alexander Harr, Gabriel Harr, Michael Harr and Elisabeth Harr; brothers, Jon (Lynnette) Hathaway of Upper Sandusky and David Hathaway of Wisconsin; sisters, Jeanette Wiley and Diana (Bob) Hathaway, both of Illinios; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev Glen Hathaway.

A private family service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Nita to the Northeast Ohio Epilepsy Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.