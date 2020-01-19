WHITE HALL – Noel Dean Smith, 84, of White Hall went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born May 4, 1935 in Roodhouse, the son of Carey and Ola Clark Smith. He married Shirley Bubb on March 27, 1959 in Jacksonville and she survives.
Also surviving are two children, Lorrie Caffery (companion David Pence) of Roodhouse and Doren (Lisa) Smith of Rockford, two grandchildren, Caleb (Heather) Smith of Rockford and Lexi (Matt) Greer of LaCrosse, WI, two step grandchildren, David (Seda) Caffery of Poughkeepsie, NY and Bethany (Zach) Farris of White Hall, a sister, Wilma Hulen of Springfield, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son-in-law, David Caffery, and two sisters, Bonnie Keltner and Wanda Taylor.
Noel served in the United States Army from 1954-1956 and was stationed in Germany. He was a faithful member and Deacon at the White Hall First Baptist Church. He loved being outside around a campfire, playing cards, and spending time with his family.
A celebration of life service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the White Hall First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be made to White Hall First Baptist Church or BJC Hospice. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 19, 2020