Nora L. Smith, 81, of Austin, Texas, and formerly of Murrayville passed away April 11, 2020, at Gracey Wood Nursing Home in Austin.

She was born Feb. 16, 1939, near Versailles, the daughter of Ivan and Viola Prunty Thomas. She married Phil Myers on Nov. 14, 1959, and he preceded her in death in 1983. She later married Donald S. Smith on Dec. 14, 1984, in Jacksonville and he survives in Austin.

Also surviving are a son, John (Twolia) Myers of Temple, Texas; a daughter, Jeanie Smith of Austin; a stepson, Donald Smith; seven stepdaughters, Patricia McLaughlin, Diane (Jerry) Pierson, Karen Sammons, Charlotte (Sean) Lockart, Jeanette Manning, Susan Pierce and Julie Roach; two grandchildren, Kyle Smith and Kimberly Smith; 15 stepgrandchildren; and three great-stepgrandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Carl and Glen Thomas.

Nora graduated in 1957 from Brown County High School and in 1958 from Gem City College of Business.

Nora stayed at home and raised her children while selling Avon, serving as PTA secretary and Cub Scout and Brownie den leader, and volunteering in political election polls and the Beardstown hospital gift shop. She had worked for the State of Illinois in Springfield, the Beardstown newspaper and for Dr. Brown in Jacksonville. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, needlework, crafts and reading.

Because of the current pandemic, a graveside service will be private with interment at Versailles Cemetery. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.