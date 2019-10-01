Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norbert Daniel "Danny" McGinnis. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Prayer Service 3:45 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Church of Our Saviour Send Flowers Obituary

Norbert Daniel "Danny" McGinnis, 67, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



He was born Jan. 7, 1952, in Jacksonville, the son of Norbert F. and Catherine Celeste Maloney McGinnis.



Danny is survived by four brothers, Tom (Kaye) McGinnis of Makanda, Jerry (Linda) McGinnis of Jacksonville, Ken (Ann) McGinnis of East Lansing, Michigan, and David (Nancy) McGinnis of Jacksonville; one sister, Mary Sue (Robert) Blank of Columbia; and several niece and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Danny was a graduate of Routt High School and worked for the State of Illinois for many years, first with the Department of Mental Health and later with the Department of Corrections. He also was a co-owner and operator of the Irish Toad in Jacksonville for more than 20 years. Danny was a longtime member of Church of Our Saviour. He was an avid Notre Dame and Chicago Cubs fan and was proud to have made a hole-in-one with a driver on a par-3 hole at The Links.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A prayer service will be conducted at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at Williamson Funeral Home, after which the family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Routt Athletic Booster Fund or Knights of Columbus Batting Cage. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

