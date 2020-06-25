SPRINGFIELD — Norma Faye Hocking, 84, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.

She was born on June 8, 1936, in Franklin, the daughter of Norman J. "Happy" and Bessie A. (Bryant) Seymour. She married her high school sweetheart, Wendell E. Hocking, on Aug. 24, 1957, in Franklin. They shared 62 years of marriage.

A 1954 graduate of Franklin High School, Norma worked for Hertzberg New Method Book Bindery in Jacksonville and later worked as a sales associate at Bergner's in Springfield. She and Wendell attended Wesley United Methodist Church and later Kumler United Methodist Church. Norma loved listening to Gaither gospel music, spending time with family and friends, and going to the beauty shop. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling and following Lanphier High School basketball, and she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Always wanting to help those in the community, Norma donated and volunteered at the Kumler UMC Food Pantry.

She is survived by her husband, Wendell; two sons, Todd A. Hocking and Trevor K. Hocking; and a granddaughter, Ashley Faye Hocking, all of Springfield; her sister, Mary Lou (Robert Smith) Seymour-Smith of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Edward F. Seymour and Gary B. Seymour.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Road, Springfield. Pastor Donald Goodenow and Judy Donley-Henderson will officiate. Visitation, also at the funeral home, will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the funeral service. Burial will follow at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin. Memorials may be made to the Franklin Cemetery Association or the Kumler UMC Food Pantry. Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at bischfuneralhomewest.com, where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.