Norma Faye Hocking
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SPRINGFIELD — Norma Faye Hocking, 84, of Springfield passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.

She was born on June 8, 1936, in Franklin, the daughter of Norman J. "Happy" and Bessie A. (Bryant) Seymour. She married her high school sweetheart, Wendell E. Hocking, on Aug. 24, 1957, in Franklin. They shared 62 years of marriage.

A 1954 graduate of Franklin High School, Norma worked for Hertzberg New Method Book Bindery in Jacksonville and later worked as a sales associate at Bergner's in Springfield. She and Wendell attended Wesley United Methodist Church and later Kumler United Methodist Church. Norma loved listening to Gaither gospel music, spending time with family and friends, and going to the beauty shop. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling and following Lanphier High School basketball, and she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Always wanting to help those in the community, Norma donated and volunteered at the Kumler UMC Food Pantry.

She is survived by her husband, Wendell; two sons, Todd A. Hocking and Trevor K. Hocking; and a granddaughter, Ashley Faye Hocking, all of Springfield; her sister, Mary Lou (Robert Smith) Seymour-Smith of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Edward F. Seymour and Gary B. Seymour.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Bisch Funeral Home West, 2931 S. Koke Mill Road, Springfield. Pastor Donald Goodenow and Judy Donley-Henderson will officiate. Visitation, also at the funeral home, will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of the funeral service. Burial will follow at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin. Memorials may be made to the Franklin Cemetery Association or the Kumler UMC Food Pantry. Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at bischfuneralhomewest.com, where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bisch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bisch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
2175445424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 24, 2020
Wendell sorry to hear of your wife passing my condolences to you and your family .
Carey Powell
Friend
June 24, 2020
Norma was a very sweet and loving lady. I'm glad I had the pleasure of meeting her and to help to take take of her. She will surely be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hocking family
Rhonda Dyer
Friend
June 24, 2020
Whispering Love Arrangement - BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved