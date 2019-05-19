Norma J. Ankrom, 79, of rural Jacksonville, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
She was born June 8, 1939, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Albert and Marietta Koss Standish. Norma married Lowell Ankrom in 1974, and he survives.
She is also survived by five children, James Thomas Wilson of Springfield, Kimberly Ann (Tom) Graham of Pontiac, Jeffrey Paul (Tammy) Wilson of Florida, Matthew Brian (Tassie) Ankrom of Jacksonville, and Dana Lowell (Carol) Ankrom of Missouri; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Norma was a 1957 graduate of Franklin High School and was employed as a legal secretary and Manager of the Illinois College Bookstore.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private graveside service was held at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Prairieland Heritage Museum. The Williamson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 19, 2019