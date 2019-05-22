Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM Anderson Family Funeral Home Medora , IL View Map Funeral 11:30 AM Anderson Family Funeral Home Medora , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MEDORA — Norma J. Milner, 87, of Medora passed away at 1:10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor. Her family was at her side.



She was born March 9, 1932, in Medora, the daughter of the late Homer L. and Florence (Watkins) Maple.



On June 15, 1951, Norma married Nelson Milner in Medora. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2000.



For 33 years, Norma and Nelson owned and operated Milner Grocery Store in Medora. She was a member of Medora United Methodist Church, Order of Rainbow for Girls, Medora Lions, Order of the Eastern Star, and Home Extension Association, and was a lifetime member of Royal Neighbors of America. She enjoyed bowling, volunteering at school, and getting the family together. Norma was an avid sports fan, never failing to watch the Cardinals' and Blues' games. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always taking time to make each one feel special.



Survivors include her children and their spouses, Dennis (Pat) Milner of Medora, Bruce (Darla) Milner of Woodson and Keith (Diane) Milner of Brighton; a daughter-in-law, Joni Milner of Deerfield, Indiana; a son-in-law, Marty Overbey of Carrollton; one sister, Dolores (Thomas) Ruyle of Jerseyville; grandchildren, Stacey (Jonathan) Wolff, Dwayne (Catherine) Milner, Ashleigh (Pete) Scott, Erin Milner (fiancé, Patrick Hurley), Rodney (Kara) Milner, Erica Milner, Rachel Cox, Michelle (Cody) Walden, Mindy (Bret) Jackson, Jamie (Matt) Burns, Franz Milner (fiancée, Leigha Bonner), Dana (James) Cordrey, John (Anna) Milner, Matthew (Kendra) Overbey, Jessica (Bradley) Arnold, Brianna Overbey (wife, Becky Schreiber), Christy Deacon, Jacob (Heidi) Bouvet and Thereze Bouvet; great-grandchildren, Mia, Brode, Libby, Abram, Charlotte, Cole, Delaney, Taylor, Lydia, Nelson, Cyrus, Alex, Landen, Renner, Remi, Blane, Beau, Benjamin, Avenly, Kameron, Madalyn, Gryphon, Amelia, Leighton, Mason and Emmersyn.



In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by two children, Michael Milner and Nancy Overbey; and two granddaughters, Heidi Milner and Angela Kitsmiller.



A funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Medora. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Medora Fire Department. Condolences may be left online at MEDORA — Norma J. Milner, 87, of Medora passed away at 1:10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Jerseyville Manor. Her family was at her side.She was born March 9, 1932, in Medora, the daughter of the late Homer L. and Florence (Watkins) Maple.On June 15, 1951, Norma married Nelson Milner in Medora. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2000.For 33 years, Norma and Nelson owned and operated Milner Grocery Store in Medora. She was a member of Medora United Methodist Church, Order of Rainbow for Girls, Medora Lions, Order of the Eastern Star, and Home Extension Association, and was a lifetime member of Royal Neighbors of America. She enjoyed bowling, volunteering at school, and getting the family together. Norma was an avid sports fan, never failing to watch the Cardinals' and Blues' games. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always taking time to make each one feel special.Survivors include her children and their spouses, Dennis (Pat) Milner of Medora, Bruce (Darla) Milner of Woodson and Keith (Diane) Milner of Brighton; a daughter-in-law, Joni Milner of Deerfield, Indiana; a son-in-law, Marty Overbey of Carrollton; one sister, Dolores (Thomas) Ruyle of Jerseyville; grandchildren, Stacey (Jonathan) Wolff, Dwayne (Catherine) Milner, Ashleigh (Pete) Scott, Erin Milner (fiancé, Patrick Hurley), Rodney (Kara) Milner, Erica Milner, Rachel Cox, Michelle (Cody) Walden, Mindy (Bret) Jackson, Jamie (Matt) Burns, Franz Milner (fiancée, Leigha Bonner), Dana (James) Cordrey, John (Anna) Milner, Matthew (Kendra) Overbey, Jessica (Bradley) Arnold, Brianna Overbey (wife, Becky Schreiber), Christy Deacon, Jacob (Heidi) Bouvet and Thereze Bouvet; great-grandchildren, Mia, Brode, Libby, Abram, Charlotte, Cole, Delaney, Taylor, Lydia, Nelson, Cyrus, Alex, Landen, Renner, Remi, Blane, Beau, Benjamin, Avenly, Kameron, Madalyn, Gryphon, Amelia, Leighton, Mason and Emmersyn.In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in death by two children, Michael Milner and Nancy Overbey; and two granddaughters, Heidi Milner and Angela Kitsmiller.A funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Medora. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Medora Fire Department. Condolences may be left online at andersonfamilyfuneral.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close