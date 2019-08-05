Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hendricker Funeral Home 406 South Capitol Avenue Mount Sterling , IL 62353 (217)-773-3362 Visitation 10:30 AM Hendricker Funeral Home 406 South Capitol Avenue Mount Sterling , IL 62353 View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Holy Family Catholic Church Mount Sterling , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MOUNT STERLING - Norma Jean



She was born Nov. 1, 1928 in Brown County, the daughter of Jesse, Sr. and Elva Mae Carpenter Smith. She married Dale Harold Smith Jan. 10, 1946, in Mount Sterling, and he preceded her in death Dec. 8, 2012.



Norma was a homemaker and had worked as a school bus driver for several years. She also served as a certified nurse's aide for St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She attended Brown County schools.



Norma was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Mount Sterling. She always enjoyed cooking and sewing, but her greatest joy was the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include four children, Terry Smith (Carol) of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Ronald Smith (Ivanna) of Poulsbo, Washington, John Smith of Antioch and Cathleen Koch (Jerry) of Mount Sterling; ten grandchildren, Shelly Thiessen (Gary), Terry Dale Smith, Lisa Harper (Jim), Sarah Smith (Jenny), Monica Heffernan (Ryan), Michelle Cohen (Jason), Karla Paris (Darin), Elizabeth Ormond (Chris), Tracy Mountain (Kyle) and Tyler Koch (Dawn); 23 great-grandchildren, Alec, Austin and Madelyn Thiessen, Christian, Logan and Madison Huddleston, Mason and Lauryn Smith, Aaron Lemieux (Courtney), Amber, Alyssa and Emma Lemieux, Thomas and Phillip Harper, Brooklin Paris, McKenna and Carter Ormond, Kya and Jersey Mountain, Jaycee Koch and Aiden, Charlie and Eleanor Heffernan; two great-great-grandchildren, Nora and Violet Lemieux; one sister, Ruth Nolan of Schaumburg; one brother, Tony Smith (Judy) of Camdenton, Missouri; along with several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Lyle, Ray, Jessie, Jr., Glen and Oliver Smith; and two sisters, Mary Parker and Shirley Behymer.



A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Mount Sterling with Father Steve Thompson and Deacon Mike Ellerman officiating. Burial will be at Mount Sterling Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling. Memorials are suggested to the Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Care Activity Fund or Brown County Against Cancer. Condolences for the family may be left online at MOUNT STERLING - Norma Jean Smith , age 90, of Mount Sterling, passed away at 4:53 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Care in Mount Sterling.She was born Nov. 1, 1928 in Brown County, the daughter of Jesse, Sr. and Elva Mae Carpenter Smith. She married Dale Harold Smith Jan. 10, 1946, in Mount Sterling, and he preceded her in death Dec. 8, 2012.Norma was a homemaker and had worked as a school bus driver for several years. She also served as a certified nurse's aide for St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She attended Brown County schools.Norma was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Mount Sterling. She always enjoyed cooking and sewing, but her greatest joy was the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Survivors include four children, Terry Smith (Carol) of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Ronald Smith (Ivanna) of Poulsbo, Washington, John Smith of Antioch and Cathleen Koch (Jerry) of Mount Sterling; ten grandchildren, Shelly Thiessen (Gary), Terry Dale Smith, Lisa Harper (Jim), Sarah Smith (Jenny), Monica Heffernan (Ryan), Michelle Cohen (Jason), Karla Paris (Darin), Elizabeth Ormond (Chris), Tracy Mountain (Kyle) and Tyler Koch (Dawn); 23 great-grandchildren, Alec, Austin and Madelyn Thiessen, Christian, Logan and Madison Huddleston, Mason and Lauryn Smith, Aaron Lemieux (Courtney), Amber, Alyssa and Emma Lemieux, Thomas and Phillip Harper, Brooklin Paris, McKenna and Carter Ormond, Kya and Jersey Mountain, Jaycee Koch and Aiden, Charlie and Eleanor Heffernan; two great-great-grandchildren, Nora and Violet Lemieux; one sister, Ruth Nolan of Schaumburg; one brother, Tony Smith (Judy) of Camdenton, Missouri; along with several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Lyle, Ray, Jessie, Jr., Glen and Oliver Smith; and two sisters, Mary Parker and Shirley Behymer.A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Mount Sterling with Father Steve Thompson and Deacon Mike Ellerman officiating. Burial will be at Mount Sterling Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling. Memorials are suggested to the Heritage Health, Therapy and Senior Care Activity Fund or Brown County Against Cancer. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.hendrickerfuneralhome.com. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling is in charge of the arrangements. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close