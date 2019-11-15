Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma L. (Nergenah) Detmer. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral 12:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Norma L. Detmer, 94, of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital, surrounded by family.



She was born on Aug. 23, 1925, in the Chapin area, the daughter of Arthur M. and Bessie Brown Nergenah. She married Ernest H. Detmer on Sept. 7, 1947, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in rural Chapin. He preceded her in death on Aug. 8, 2009, after 62 years of marriage.



She is survived by one daughter, Kathryn Lee Scott of Springfield; three grandchildren, Kimberly R. Scott Hamilton (Chris) of Chatham, Kevin T. Scott (Sara) of Chapin and Krista L. Scott of Costa Rica; two great-granddaughters, Alexa LeeAnn Hamilton of Chatham and Kylan Marie Gregory of Chapin; two great-grandsons, Cole Christopher Hamilton of Chatham and Troy Detmer Scott of Chapin; one brother, Arthur W. Nergenah (Betty) of Chapin; four nephews, Jim (Deanna) Nergenah, Chris Nergenah, Ron Bartelheim and Roger Bartelheim; three nieces, Teresa Albsmeyer, Julie Nergenah and Brenda Bartelheim; and her beloved dog, Buddy. She was preceded in death by her sister, Bernice Bartelheim.



Norma worked on the farm alongside her husband until they moved to Jacksonville. She was employed by School District #27, JC Penney Co., and First National Bank and retired after 16 years with Grojean Realty and Insurance Agency Inc. After retirement, she and Ernie spent their winters in Pharr, Texas, where they enjoyed activities with their many friends from several Midwestern states. She served as granny and caretaker to her grandson, Troy. Her family time was her priority. She was an avid golfer and was a member of the Links Ladies Golf League, Northridge Golf League and Pharr South Ladies Golf League in Texas. She celebrated her 90th birthday by playing golf. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville.



A funeral will be at noon Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Grace Cemetery near Chapin. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church, St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Chapin or a . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

