ALTON - Norma Lorene Stice, 89, of Alton and formerly of Winchester passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.
She was born on July 26, 1930, in Scott County to Rudolph "Rudy" and Bertha Wilson Boes. She married Robert "Bob" Stice on July 15, 1950, in Winchester. He passed away March 29, 1993.
Norma is survived by her sister, D. Elizabeth "Liz" Lashmet of Springfield; a granddaughter, Jessica Stice of Scott City, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Jerry Boes of Hannibal, Missouri, Mary Jane (Jim) Mikalisch of New Berlin and Freda (Ed) Eyster of Wood River; a brother-in-law, Jack Stice of Alton; numerous nieces and nephews; close friends; and guardian angels, Vernon and Cheryle LeClaire of Alton.
Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy; six brothers and their spouses, John (Katherine), James (Rosemary), Gerald (Eileen), Eugene (Linda), Harold and Charles (in infancy) Boes; three sisters and their spouses, Lula (John) Cloninger, Minnie (Ross) Anders and Velma (in infancy); and a brother-in-law, Reg Lashmet.
Norma worked at Blocks Drive-Up on Milton Road for many years. She enjoyed her cat, Buddy. She was a huge Cardinals baseball fan and enjoyed family get-togethers and visiting with friends and neighbors.
A service will be at noon Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Terry McKinzie will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.
Memorials may be made to Fosterburg Baptist Church, St. Paul's Methodist Church or the .
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 29, 2019