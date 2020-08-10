1/
Normal Bess
1927 - 2020
Norman "Boggie" Bess, 93, of Springfield. and formerly of Waverly. died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born March 11, 1927 in Hartford son of the late Lester Daniel and Opal Ottwell Bess.

He married Opal Pearl Lambert who preceded him in death. He later married Ruth Sheppard who also preceded him in death.

Surviving are brothers, Merle Dean "Deaner" Bess of Dixon, and Wyman Allyn Bess of Roanoke, TX; several nieces & nephews; and several stepchildren and step-grandchildren.

He was preceded by his parents; wives; and siblings, Mardel Bess, Naomi Bouillon

Norman was a 1946 graduate of Waverly High School. He was a self-employed carpenter for many years before being employed by Swift Meat Packing. Later in life Norman sold real estate in Florida for many years. Most recently he was executive director for Amvets of Illinois and was instrumental in the formation of the Amvets office in Springfield as well as the Amvets Hospital in Marion. Norman was also instrumental in keeping the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. He was a member of Waverly American Legion, the V.F.W. and was a member of Masonic Lodge.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the Neese-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Waverly. Masks will be required and only a limited number of attendees will be allowed in the facility at one time as per CDC and State of Illinois guidelines. A private graveside service will be held later that afternoon at Waverly East Cemetery where graveside military rites will be conducted by Waverly American Legion Post. Memorials may be made to Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy. c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires, 349 Tanner Waverly, Il. 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
11:00 AM
Neece Funeral Home
AUG
11
Graveside service
Waverly East Cemetery
Neece Funeral Home
349 East Tanner
Waverly, IL 62692
(217) 435-2121
