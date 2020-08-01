WHITE HALL — Norman A. Howard, 95, of White Hall died Thursday evening, July 30, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville.

Born in Hillview, he was the son of the late Charlie and Lula (Dillingham) Howard. He married the former Betty Neill Moles on May 29, 1952, at First Baptist Church in White Hall. She preceded him in death on June 1, 2007.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and David Miller of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Katie (husband, Bryce) Hansen and Alex (wife, Emily) Miller,; and two great-grandchldren, Stella and Beau Hansen. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a brother, Keith (and wife, Marie) Howard; and a sister, Helen (and husband, George) Schnelten.

Norman served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. He went on to serve his community as a postal carrier for 34 years. He loved his community and was a trustee on the White Hall Township Board for 24 years. He also worked with Meals on Wheels and would help on many community projects. He loved his work and wood-working.

Graveside rites will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at White Hall Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Belltown Cemetery or North Greene Food Pantry. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.