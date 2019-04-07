CHAPIN - Norman G. Kleinschmidt, 95, of Chapin passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.
He was born, Dec. 12, 1923, in Arenzville, the son of Herman and Anna Lovekamp Kleinschmidt. Norman married Dorthy Staake, Aug. 20, 1944. She preceded him in death, June 17, 1987. Norman later married Alice Harris, Feb. 14, 1988. She preceded him in death Oct. 23, 2015.
Surviving are children, Judy Eyer of Waverly and Daun Kleinschmidt of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Mike Eyer and Angela (Scott) Rieves both of Jacksonville, John (Dolly) Schmitz of Aurora and Cara (Kyle) Crain of Winchester; great-grandchildren, Taegen and Traeger Rieves of Jacksonville and Kahla Hoffmann of Aurora; and siblings, Wilbur (Bev) Kleinschmidt of Shawano, WI, Dean (Bernita) Kleinschmidt of Beardstown and Shirley (Ed) Treadway of Sun Lakes, AZ.
Norman was an Army Veteran. He was a member of the Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville and in the Lion's Club. He contributed and volunteered during meals at the American Legion.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday at the Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville with interment in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Arenzville. A visitation will be held 11 a.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Salem Lutheran Church memorial fund. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuuneralhome.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 7, 2019