ROODHOUSE — Norman "Woody" McDonald, 67, of Roodhouse passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 5, 1952 in Alton, the son of Ivan and Edna Huffstedtler McDonald. He married Imogene Norton in 1989 and she survives.

Also surviving are two daughters, April (Bahram) Etezadmozaffar of California, Deanna (companion Darin Booth) McDonald of Roodhouse, two sons, Jarrod (companion Hope Ingram) McDonald of Roodhouse, Timothy (companion Ashley Shipley) McDonald of Roodhouse, a step daughter, Brianne (Mike) Wood of White Hall, nine grandchildren, Dalton, Dustin, Kaydence, Sean, Colton McDonald, Cassandawn Etezadmozaffar, Brayton Pinkerton, Ryleigh and Evy Shaw, three sisters, Sandra Hayman of Michigan City, IN, Debra (Kevin) Tucker of Jerseyville, and Brenda (Dan) Bechtold of Grafton. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brother-in-laws, Bill Hearty and Gene Hayman.

Norman served in the United States Army from 1969-1971. He worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 42 years. He was a member of Illinois Patriot Guard. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting for rocks, and spending time with his grandchildren.

The family will host a celebration of life service 11-3 Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the former Hunters Horn building near Belltown. Private burial will be held at a later date. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com