GRIGGSVILLE — Norman Neal Turnbull, 95, of Griggsville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Illini Hospital in Pittsfield.



He was born Oct. 8, 1924, in rual Griggsville, the son of Arthur F. and Gladys A. Glenn Turnbull. He married Ellen V. Harpole on June 11, 1950, in Nebo and she preceded him in death on April 3, 2018.



Surviving are two sons, Kent Turnbull of Pittsfield and Kevin (Lori) Turnbull of Quincy; and five grandchildren, Christina, Aaron (Allison), Sarah, Sean and Ryan Turnbull. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and three brothers, William, Glenn and Frank Turnbull.



Norman was a graduate of Griggsville High School, Class of 1943. He worked at Farmers National Bank of Griggsville for more than 25 years, serving as president before retiring in 1983. He was a 74-year member of Griggsville Masonic Lodge #45 A.F. & A.M., where he was past master and treasurer. He was a 50-year member of Order of the Eastern Star and Rose Croix White Shrine of Jerusalem. He was treasurer of the Western Illinois Fair in Griggsville for 30 years. He was a member of Griggsville United Methodist Church, where he sang many solos. Norman farmed all his life in the Griggsville area. He enjoyed his cattle and made some of them his pets. Norman loved any sort of history, collecting coins, music, beekeeping, and looking for arrowheads. He sang for numerous weddings and funerals in the area.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Griggsville United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Airsman-Hires Chapel in Griggsville. Memorials may be made to Bethel Cemetery or Griggsville United Methodist Church.

