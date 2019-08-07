Oakley Joy Cooper

Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Manchester City Cemetery
Obituary
WINCHESTER — Oakley Joy Cooper, newborn infant daughter of Jordan and Kaitlin Wahl Cooper, was placed in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.

Surviving are her parents, Jordan and Kaitlin Cooper of Manchester; grandparents, Randy and Rhonda Wahl and Randy and Becky Cooper; great-grandparents, Don and Shelby Pence and Neal and Shirley Cooper; and aunts and uncles, Abby (Brandon) Wahl, Blake (Kara) Cooper, Lori (Wes) Ballard and Justin (Erin) Wahl. She was preceded in death by great-grandparents Percy and Velma Wahl and Bill and Joyce Reichman.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Manchester City Cemetery. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 7, 2019
