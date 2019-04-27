Olga Marie (Maberry) Perry, 83, of Jacksonville and formerly of Roodhouse died Friday, April 26, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born May 8, 1935, in Roodhouse, the daughter of Kenneth and Junia Paire-Grinkey Maberry.
She is survived by one son, Michael (Patricia) Carmean of Godfrey; one daughter, Tanya Carmean-Hetelle of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Seth (Ashley) Hetelle of Chillicothe, Brett (Emily) Hetelle of Hendersonville, North Carolina, Ryan Carmean (fiancé, Shellyn Brown) of Alton and Mallory Carmean of St. Louis, Missouri; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lee Maberry and Jack Maberry; and one sister, Mary Lou Martin.
Olga was an administrative secretary and retired from Illinois State Police District 1. An advocate for nursing home residents, she served as I Care Ombudsman for Morgan and Scott counties and was honored in 2010 with the Outstanding Ombudsman Volunteer of the Year award. Olga was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. Family and faith were the most important things in her life.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville, with burial at Union Cemetery in Greenfield. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service, at the church. Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.
