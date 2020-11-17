PITTSFIELD — Olive D. Fisher, 95, of Pittsfield passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Liberty Village in Pittsfield.

She was born Feb. 22, 1925, in St. Jacob, daughter of Leo and Mabel (Lacquement) Daniels.

Olive married Charles Fisher on Jan. 16, 1942, moving to Pittsfield after Charles returned from Europe at the end of World War II. She and Charles were charter members of Old Orchard Country Club. Olive served as supervisor for Pittsfield schools' hot lunch program for five years before becoming a teachers aid in Pearl and then secretary at South Grade School until her retirement in 1985. She was active at First United Methodist Church for 45 years; from teaching Sunday school to working the annual Thanksgiving dinner, singing in the choir, making rugs and knitting lap robes for those in need. Olive enjoyed reading, golfing, knitting, cooking, china painting, winning at cards and, especially, spending time with her many friends and family.

She is survived by her son, Lee (Kay) Fisher of Sterling; daughters, Dee Ann (Don) Wenneker of Decatur and Sara Bernard of Pittsfield; grandchildren, Kim (Linda) Fisher Ketcham of Madison, Wisconsin, Jason (fiancee, Susan Ogle) Hoover of Pittsfield, Angie (Clint) Knox of Sterling, Nate (Tess) Wenneker of Chandler, Arizona, Luke (Tara) Wenneker of Decatur, Abby (fiance, Tim Roach) of Decatur, Trent (Jessica) Bernard of Pittsfield and Jordan (special friend, Brittney Morris) Bernard of Clear Lake, California; and great-grandchildren, Minna, Samantha, Breu, Mia, Drew, Logan, Jacob, Bryce, Caleb, Adam, Bella and Collin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Mabel Daniels; her husband, Charles Fisher; a brother, Altys Daniels; a sister, Nelda Humphrey; and an infant granddaughter, Kara Lynn Fisher.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pittsfield Public Library, 205 N. Memorial St., Pittsfield, IL 62363 or Blessing Hospice, P.O. Box 7005, Quincy, IL 62301. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.