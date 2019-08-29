Omar Guillermo Marcelo Panella, M.D., 91, of Jacksonville passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 26, 1927, in Manzanillo, Cuba, the son of Jose and Caridad Sacasas Pañella. He married Maria Milagros Piñero on April 26, 1958, in Cadiz, Spain, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 3, 2018.
Dr. Panella is survived by four children, Lusica Maria (husband, retired Col. Jim) Hankins of Lawton, Oklahoma, Emma Maria (husband, David) Westberg of Jacksonville, Omar Panella of Bethalto and Paul (wife, Judy) Panella of New York, New York; six grandchildren, Monica Maria (husband, Jason) Martin and William Omar (wife, Courtney) Baulos, both of Jacksonville, Joseph Omar Hankins of Louisville, Kentucky, Terina Maria Westberg of Denver, Colorado, James August (wife, Laura) Hankins of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Tomas Panella (wife, Infinity) Westberg of Valparaiso, Indiana; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 10 siblings, Jose "Pepe," Majin Alberto "Yito," Ventura "Tato," Caridad "Niñina," Emma Louisa, Maria Teresa, Rose "Nene," Josefina, Gloria, and one infant brother.
Dr. Panella attended medical school in Spain and it was there that he met the love of his life, Maria. Following his marriage, Dr. Panella and Maria moved to the United States to serve his medical residency in Chicago. He eventually joined his brother in practice in Meredosia before opening his own practice in Bluffs. He served as a doctor in Bluffs from 1962 to 1969. He moved his practice to Jacksonville in 1969. In 1982, he joined the medical staff at the Jacksonville Developmental Center and served there until his retirement in 1993.
Dr. Panella loved plants, especially bonsai plants, and was known for his ability to bring struggling plants back to health. He was an accomplished painter with a focus on wildlife and landscapes, and he loved baseball. He especially enjoyed a good meal and believed Maria was the best cook. Dr. Panella was a longtime member of Church of Our Saviour.
A private Mass at Church of Our Saviour will be followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Routt Catholic High School/Our Saviour School Tuition Assistance Fund. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 29, 2019