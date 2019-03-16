Obituary Print Opal J. (Powell) Malin-Tolley (1934 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

WHITE HALL — Opal J. Malin-Tolley, 84, of White Hall passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.



She was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Hillview, the daughter of Clyde and Hazel Opal Barrow Powell. She was raised in the home of her grandmother Mary Ann "Annie" Powell after her mother's death when she was 2 years old. She married Donald L. Malin on Dec. 9, 1951, and he preceded her in death on April 3, 1981.



She is survived by a son, Richard Malin of White Hall; eight grandchildren, Travis Wells, Richard Malin Jr., Chanta Malin, Tobias Malin, Amanda Withee, Amber Clendenen, Shane Malin and Cody Malin; 25 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruth Ann Wyatt of Wynnewood, Oklahoma, and Regina Williamson of Freemont, California. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, James and Kim Malin; a sister, Patsy Decker; and two brothers, David "Mike" Powell and Clyde Powell Jr.



Opal worked for the State of Illinois as a mental health technician and licensed practical nurse for more than 15 years. She also had a hair salon with her husband in White Hall for many years. She enjoyed making crafts and her flowers. Most of all she loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Foremost, she was a devoted child of God, sharing God's love.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow at Pine Tree Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

