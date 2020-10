JERSEYVILLE — OPAL MARIE KALLAL, 92, died Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. Visitation will be from 4- 8 p.m. Monday, Oct 5 at Delhi Baptist Church where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville. Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.