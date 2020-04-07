Ophelia Louise "Pat" (Olive) Jackson Jeffers died April 5, 2020.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1930, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, to Gladys Olive and Clarence Guice. Gladys later moved to Jacksonville and married Daniel Webster Reid.

At an early age, Ophelia moved to Joliet and attended Joliet High School. She later moved to Jacksonville, where she met and married Estell Jackson, who preceded her in death. To this union were born six children, Sylvia Jackson, Rodney (Lynn) Jackson, Vicki Jackson LeMay, Susan (the late Michael) Carter, Leslie Norton and Billie Jean (Christopher Cathcart) Jackson. She also raised her great-niece and great-nephew, Dana (Eddie) Gassaway and Webster Olive. Also left to mourn are 11 grandchildren, Michele Taylor, Ursula Ballard, Adriene Walls, Courtney Wallace, Rozlyn Jackson, Jarrett Jackson, Zachary Jackson, Kyle Carter, Erin McCoy, Whitney Simo and Raven Crawford; 38 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

In September 2000, Ophelia married Wallace T. Jeffers. He preceded her in death in 2017. Ophelia also was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Daniel Webster Reid; and her brother, James Olive.

Ophelia loved the Lord and was baptized at Second Baptist Church in Joliet. She was a member of Mount Emory Baptist Church, serving in many capacities for more than 60 years.

Ophelia worked for the Illinois Department of Mental Health Developmental Disabilities in Jacksonville for almost 35 years before retiring as a mental health specialist.

She also served on The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary Board and was an avid bowler and gardener. She was 87 when her bowling team finished in first place.

She will be missed and never forgotten.

Services will be private with burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Memorials are suggested to Mount Emory Baptist Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.