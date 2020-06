Or Copy this URL to Share

ROODHOUSE — OTIS WAYNE JONES, 73, of rural Roodhouse died June 25. Funeral, 1 p.m. Saturday at Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse. Visitation, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



