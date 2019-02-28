Obituary Print Pamela Jean "Pam" (Johns) Howland (1955 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

PLEASANT HILL — Pamela Jean "Pam" Howland, 63, of Nebo passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield.



Pam was born Sept. 16, 1955, in Jerseyville, a daughter of Donald Eugene "Gene" and Shirley L. Powell Johns. She married Michael Lee "Mike" Howland in 1973 in Pearl and he survives.



Pam was employed as a cosmetologist for many years and more recently worked in food service at the NE Missouri Correctional Facility in Bowling Green, Missouri.



Pam enjoyed mushroom hunting, riding horses as fast as they could run and shopping trips to buy clothes and makeup. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her children and grandchildren.



Pam was of the Pentecostal faith and attended Calvary Gospel Church in Summer Hill.



Survivors include her husband, Mike Howland of Nebo; three sons, Michael Eugene Howland, Robert Lee Howland and Jason Lee Howland; a daughter, Julie Ann (John) Peterson; 16 grandchildren, Brendon Michael, Chase Dalton, Wade Garrett, Michael Dalton, Axl Eugene, Brady Ervin Lee, Daniel Joseph, Jamie Dale, Lacey Lynn, Blake Michael, Braden Michael, Blane Michael, Amiaya Raylee, Elijah William, Anna Marie and Jackson Ray; three great-grandchildren, Ryder Joseph, Paisley Brooke and Kayson Dale; three brothers, Eddie Johns, Kevin Johns and Donnie (Carolyn) Johns; a sister, Rebakah Johns; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pam was preceded in death by her father.



A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Pleasant Hill, conducted by Pastor Don Hannel and Pastor Glen Hickerson. Burial will follow at Fox Creek Cemetery near Mozier. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to Fox Creek Cemetery, First Baptist Church or Calvary Gospel Church. Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is in charge of arrangements.

