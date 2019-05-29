Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat (Rynders) Wease Hohimer. View Sign Service Information Stults-Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home 201 North Main Street Palmyra , IL 62674 (217)-436-2214 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stults-Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home 201 North Main Street Palmyra , IL 62674 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Stults-Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home 201 North Main Street Palmyra , IL 62674 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PALMYRA — Pat Wease Hohimer, 73, of Palmyra died Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019, at her residence.



She was born April 28, 1946, near Waverly, daughter of the late Walter and Mary Lee Wilson Rynders.



She married Harry Wease. She later married Robert Hohimer on Oct. 9, 2011, and he survives.



Also surviving are her children, Jodie Bellucci of Springfield, Arabella Bellucci of Auburn and Frank Wease (Randi) of Modesto; stepchildren, Bobbi Davis (Tommy) of Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Rob Hohimer (fiancée, Kim Metzler) of Palmyra; grandchildren, Bre Hohimer of Waverly, Brandon Hohimer of Palmyra, Natasha Grady (fiancé, Blake Davis) of Auburn, Adrian Bellucci (Julissa) of Belleville, Cheyanne Wease of Girard, Destinie Wease of Springfield, Grace Davis of Springfield, Lydia Bergman of Vandalia, and Caden Combs of Modesto; 10 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Jean Waters (companion, Bill Riley) of Jacksonville, Ellen Newby (husband, Ted) of Plainview, Peggy Frakes (husband, Allen) of Palmyra, Nora Wiley (husband, Bob) of Taylorville and Kimberly Brockhouse (companion, Randy Coe) of Girard; four brothers, Vernon Smith (wife, Cristie) of Palmyra, Dale "Bo" Smith (wife, Marie) of Palmyra, Walter Smith (wife, Marsha) of Carlinville) and Harold Smith (companion, Maria VanBebber) of Carlinville.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gregory H. Wease; brothers, Carl Lee "Chris" "Pa" Smith, Walter Rynders and Bobby Rynders; and sisters, Hilda Britz and Alice White.



Pat was a retired mental health technician with Jacksonville Developmental Center. She was an avid Cardinals fan and attended Grace Baptist Church in Palmyra. Pat also enjoyed going to car shows and showing her '73 Ford LTD. Pat's greatest love was spending time with her family.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Burial will be at Panther Creek Cemetery near Scottville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the chapel. Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692.

