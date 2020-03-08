Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Ann "Pat" (Davis) Jackson. View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Funeral service 11:00 AM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Ann "Pat" Jackson, 79, of Jacksonville, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at Passavant Memorial Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



She was born Feb. 6, 1941, in Jacksonville, the daughter of George and Margaret Baptist Davis. She married Wallace "Jack" Jackson on April 17, 1970, and he preceded her in death on May 17, 2018.



She is survived by one daughter, Bonni (Kenny) Waters of Jacksonville; one son, Mitch Prather (fiancée Pam Speer) of Anderson, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Christy (Aaron) McEvers of El Paso, Texas, Tricia (Justin) Six of Decatur, Josh (Trisha) Waters of High Hill, Missouri, Jason (Michelle) Waters of Palmyra, and Austin Prather of Denver, Colorado; nine great grandchildren, McKenzie (Matt) Leno, Kenneth McEvers, Andrew Schultz, Beckham Six, Lillian Six, Aubrey and Abby Waters, and Hannah and Sarah Waters; three great-great grandchildren, McKenna, Elaena and Jackson Leno; one brother, George (Elaine) Davis of Oak Brook; one sister, Fran (Ken) Glass of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Andy Prather; and one brother, Robert H. Davis.



Pat graduated as the Valedictorian of the Jacksonville High School Class of 1959. She later received her bachelor's degree in computer programming. She loved the Lord, attended First Christian Church, and led many prayer and bible study groups. She prayed without ceasing and was a good and faithful servant. She also had a passion for singing in choirs. Pat loved being the matriarch of her family, and she and Jack were happy to have helped raise all of their grandchildren. She was their biggest cheerleader, no matter how big or small the accomplishment.



A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church or to the School for Therapeutic and Recreational Riding (S.T.A.A.R.), a volunteer organization dedicated to teaching horseback riding for children with disabilities.

