MEREDOSIA - Patricia "Pat" Dougherty, 85, of Meredosia, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Passavant Memorial Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
She was born Dec. 17, 1933, in Meredosia, the daughter of Donald and Frances Mayes Ruyle. She married Dean Dougherty on April 26, 1952, in Quincy, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2003.
She is survived by two sons and two daughters, Michael Dougherty of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Deana (Donnie) Wells of rural Arenzville, Douglas (Becky) Dougherty and Darla Dougherty, both of Meredosia; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother and one sister, Lester (Beverly) Ham of Meredosia and Margaret Warren of Centralia; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, and one sister.
Pat was a 1951 graduate of Meredosia High School. She was a long-time employee of Carnation/Nestle retiring in 1991. She loved playing bingo with friends, spending some quality time at the slot machines, her pet cat, Albert, and her doll, Puddin.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia, with burial at Oakland Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Meredosia Rescue Squad or Meredosia Fire Department. Condolences may be sent to buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 13, 2019