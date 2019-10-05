SHERMAN — Patricia "Pat" Finnell, 76, of Sherman and formerly of Roodhouse died at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at The Villas Senior Care Community.
She was born Nov. 15, 1942, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Hyram Peter and Amanda (Nelson) Mennenga. She married John Finnell on Aug. 22, 1964, and he survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Cindy (Michael) Gudwien of Sherman; six grandchildren; one sister, Connie (Verlyn) Peterson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Denise Hamilton and Susan Yearley; and one brother, Dennis Mennenga.
Pat grew up in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and graduated in 1960 from Washington High School there. She also received a bachelor's degree in education from Augustana College in Sioux Falls. She spent much of her life in Roodhouse. Pat began her career in education and then worked as a social worker at Elm City Center in Jacksonville for 16 years, retiring in 2001. Pat and her husband, John, moved to Sherman in 2005.
She was a member of St. John Vianney Parish in Sherman, where she belonged to the St. John Vianney Women's Society. She loved traveling and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Staab Funeral Home-Springfield, where a vigil prayer service will begin at 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
Visitation also will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at St. John Vianney Church in Sherman, where a funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. George Nellikunnel officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Vianney Building Fund or the . Online condolences may be left at StaabFamily.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019