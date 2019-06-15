Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia Lou (Ringger) Oliver. View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-4000 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home 1100 Lincoln Ave. Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia Lou Oliver, 91, of Jacksonville died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.



She was born May 25, 1928, in Watseka, the daughter of Edward Carl and Ruth Morgan Ringger. She married John Edward Oliver on Sept. 7, 1952, in Watseka and he survives.



She also is survived by four children, Nancy Jane Oliver of Springfield, Merry Ann (Dave) Sibigtroth of Algonquin, James Edward (Marjorie) Oliver of Jacksonville and Steven Thomas (Carolyn) Oliver of Decatur; seven grandchildren, Chad, Kelli Jo, Eric, Chris, Stephanie, Kendall and Kayla; and six great-grandchildren, Connor, Carson, Jocelyn, Stella, Maebel and Luci. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, James Edward Ringger, who was killed Dec. 2, 1944, while serving in the U.S. Army infantry near the France-Germany line.



M rs. Oliver was a graduate of Watseka Community High School and the University of Illinois' College of Agriculture with a degree in home economics. While at UI, she was a member of the Home Economics Club, serving as secretary, and Phi Upsilon Omicron (home economics honorary). She came to Jacksonville in August 1950 and was employed as assistant home adviser until 1954. Pat was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, serving in various offices in the United Methodist Women, and as church librarian for 15 years. She was a longtime volunteer at Passavant Area Hospital and a member of the Passavant Sewing Ladies for more than 20 years. Pat also was a member of the Ebenezer unit of Morgan County Home Extension and had served on the County Board. She was a life member of Passavant Auxiliary and a member of the local DAR.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Barton W. Stone Resident Activity Fund or Memorial Home Hospice. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 15, 2019

